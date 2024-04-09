Tickets Still Available for the 2024 Grand National Festival

The Grand National takes place this week and tickets are still for sale. The 2024 Grand National festival launches with Grand National Thursday on April 11, followed by Ladies Day on Friday, April 12 and Grand National Day on Saturday, April 13. Those hoping to go the Aintree Racecourse to see the action for themselves can still get tickets for each of the days. Some areas, including the Princess Royal Roof on the National day are sold out.
However other tickets including The Embankment, Festival Zone and luxury packages are still available. Tickets remaining across the three days include hospitality packages such as McCoys for £225 which includes breakfast roll and welcome drink on arrival, two-course street food dining experience, informal seating for dining, private cashless bar, complimentary racecard per guest, and admission badge to Earl of Derby Terrace for race viewing. And other tickets including the Lord Sefton Upper Seats £85 which includes a dedicated seat in an outdoor area next to the horsewalk - close to the wash-down area and the Course. You'll also have access to the partially covered private Saddle Bar overlooking the Parade Ring and Winners’ Enclosure
