Tickets Sold Out for World Snooker Tour Event at York Barbican

But you’ll have to be as fast as ‘The Rocket’ if you want a ticket – many sessions, including the final weekend, have long sold out for the World Snooker Tour event at York Barbican, Nov 25 to Dec 3. And little wonder, with a line-up of the best players on the planet, including legendary Ronnie ‘The Rocket’ O’Sullivan, current world champ Luca Brecel and defending UK champion Mark Allen. BUY TICKETS: Prices start at just £22 for available seats visit wst.
tv/tickets/2023-uk-championship and for VIP packages click here. Tickets are sold out for Sat, Nov 25 (all day tickets/afternoon session); Fri, Dec 1 (afternoon session); Sat, Dec 2 (all sessions); Sun, Dec 3 (all sessions). Fans can still get £10 per day tickets for qualifying rounds taking place this week at the Morningside Arena in Leicester, until November 23 – click here. Sitting alongside the Masters and the World Championship in the Triple Crown Series, the prestigious MrQ UK Championship will see Northern Ireland's Mark Allen looking to retain his title, with the top 16 seeds to be joined by 16 qualifier
