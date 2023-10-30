Thrifty Bride Finds Dream Wedding Dress in Charity Shop

A thrifty Scots bride-to-be found her dream wedding dress in a charity shop for £340 - and is encouraging others to do the same.

Excited at the thought of getting a good deal whilst also giving back to charity, Daisy travelled from East Lothian to the Stockbridge British Red Cross with her bridesmaids and her daughter. "I always knew that I didn't really want to spend much money on a dress, because a wedding itself is a lot of money," said Daisy.

"I had a look online at some websites that sold dresses, but then I saw posts in bride-to-be groups on Facebook."There were so many good reviews, so I thought, 'why not?' I can get a dress and give money to charity! headtopics.com

"It was really good - they even asked my size so they could set aside some dresses for me before I arrived." With her were her two bridesmaids and her daughter - who had Daisy's mother on FaceTime throughout the appointment, as she lives in Daisy's home country of France."They said a lot of the dresses are new or they have been dry cleaned - and if they haven't been dry cleaned, it was reflected in the price.

"I didn't know what shape I wanted - I just knew that I didn't want a mermaid dress, because that wouldn't suit my body shape.

"It was really nice. Maybe some people would be shy like that, but I loved being the centre of attention - people were really lovely."

