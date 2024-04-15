Three Young Men Killed in Car Crash near London Retail Park

Three young men have died and another is fighting for his life in hospital after a horror car crash near a north London retail park . Five people, all believed to be in their early 20s, were in the vehicle when it ploughed into trees near Staples Corner in Brent Cross at 11.26pm on Sunday. It is not believed that any other vehicle was involved in the incident at the shopping park, which is located on the corner of the North Circular.

Police confirmed that three men died, while another is in a critical condition. A fifth man sustained injuries not deemed to be life-threatening, in what police described as a 'terrible accident'. No arrests have been made. Officers retrieved the wreckage of the silver-coloured vehicle, which was removed on Monday morning from the Staples Corner roundabout

Car Crash North London Retail Park Young Men Hospital Injuries Critical Condition Accident

