Three-year-old girl rescued after falling into a lake in Thatto Heath

Police officers have rescued a three-year-old child who had fallen into a lake in Thatto Heath . The girl managed to get out of a nearby house and was found in the water. Paramedics and the air ambulance arrived at the scene.

The child has been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and is currently receiving treatment. Her family is with her.

Girl Water Rescue Lake Thatto Heath Police Paramedics Air Ambulance Alder Hey Children’S Hospital

