Three month lane and footpath closure announced for Belfast Grand Central Station project

Translink has announced a three month lane and footpath closure on a key road in Belfast city centre as part of the £200million Grand Central Station project. Belfast Grand Central Station will be the largest integrated transport facility on the island of Ireland and one of the biggest in the UK when it becomes operational this autumn. It's due to be completed in the final quarter of this year with the full project to be finished by the following year.

READ MORE: Translink issues update on construction of NI's new £200m transport hub READ MORE: New £200m station hub set to transform Northern Ireland's public transport As part of the Belfast Grand Central Station project, there will be significant investment in public realm improvement works around the new station to enhance walking routes, accessibility and cycling. To complete these works, Translink says its contractor, Farrans Sacyr Joint Venture, requires a lane and footpath closure heading west on Grosvenor Road. The closure will begin before the Durham Street junction and end at the junction with the A12 (Westlink). This lane and footpath closure will commence on Monday, 15th April and is planned for a duration of around three months. The left turn onto Durham Street and onto the A12 (Westlink) slip road from Grosvenor Road will remain operational throughout this period. A Translink spokesperson added: "This closure is necessary to enable these essential street works to be carried out efficiently and safely

Translink Belfast Grand Central Station Lane Closure Footpath Closure Street Works

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Belfast road lane closure for three months for Grand Central Station worksBelfast Grand Central Station is due to be completed in the final quarter of this year and the full project by 2025

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Belfast Councillors Approve Irish Language Signs at Grand Central StationBelfast councillors have voted for Irish language signs to be placed at the new Belfast Grand Central Station and surrounding Weaver’s Cross area. The motion supporting dual language Irish signage was approved by a majority vote at a recent committee meeting in City Hall. The proposal also includes Irish signage in the wider Weaver’s Cross area.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Councillors vote for Irish signs at new Grand Central Station and Weaver's CrossA committee decision at City Hall will go to the full Belfast Council for ratification

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Belfast train station construction ongoing with site due to open next monthConstruction on the train station in North Belfast began in November 2022

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Top Ten Indian Takeaways in Belfast as Voted by Belfast Live ReadersBelfast Live readers share their recommendations for the best Indian takeaways in Belfast and Northern Ireland. Find out the top ten as voted by the readers.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Limelight Belfast Granted Permission to Use Old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall for Conferences and EventsThe Limelight Belfast has received full planning permission to convert the old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall into a conference center and events/entertainment space. The application was approved unanimously by the Belfast City Council Planning Committee. The site is located on the ground floor of a Grade B2 listed building on Royal Avenue.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »