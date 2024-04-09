Three month lane and footpath closure announced for Belfast Grand Central Station project

Translink has announced a three month lane and footpath closure on a key road in Belfast city centre as part of the £200million Grand Central Station project. Belfast Grand Central Station will be the largest integrated transport facility on the island of Ireland and one of the biggest in the UK when it becomes operational this autumn. It's due to be completed in the final quarter of this year with the full project to be finished by the following year.
READ MORE: Translink issues update on construction of NI's new £200m transport hub READ MORE: New £200m station hub set to transform Northern Ireland's public transport As part of the Belfast Grand Central Station project, there will be significant investment in public realm improvement works around the new station to enhance walking routes, accessibility and cycling. To complete these works, Translink says its contractor, Farrans Sacyr Joint Venture, requires a lane and footpath closure heading west on Grosvenor Road. The closure will begin before the Durham Street junction and end at the junction with the A12 (Westlink). This lane and footpath closure will commence on Monday, 15th April and is planned for a duration of around three months. The left turn onto Durham Street and onto the A12 (Westlink) slip road from Grosvenor Road will remain operational throughout this period. A Translink spokesperson added: "This closure is necessary to enable these essential street works to be carried out efficiently and safely
Translink Belfast Grand Central Station Lane Closure Footpath Closure Street Works
