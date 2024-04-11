Three Men Reinterviewed in Haut Du Mont Explosion Investigation

Three men have been interviewed again by the States of Jersey Police as part of the ongoing investigation into the Haut Du Mont explosion. Police are not currently looking for anyone else. Jersey 's Chief of Police Robin Smith told ITV News: "They were reinterviewed and we had some additional reports from experts that we wanted to discuss with them." He added that a decision on any potential charges in the investigation, known as Operation Spire, is still some way off.

Mr Smith explained: "We are now at an advanced stage in this investigation ... in the next few weeks, maybe in the next month or two, we will be providing a file of evidence that we will send to the Law Officers Department. "Of course, they will then need quite significant time to carefully go through that given its complexity and it's their decision as to whether or not there is a suitable amount of evidence to make a decision on charging." "It is my expectation, my anticipation, that we will have some sort of decision by the end of this year." When asked about any formal description of the event, the Chief Officer added: "I think everybody believes it's a gas explosion but thinking it's a gas explosion and knowing it's a gas explosion requires the detailed investigation that we are having to go through. During the investigation, there have been 1,878 lines of inquiry, 1,078 statements taken, 1,787 exhibits collected and more than 6,500 documents analysed

Jersey Police Investigation Haut Du Mont Explosion Charges Decision Gas Explosion

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvlondon / 🏆 116. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three quads stolen in thefts from three properties, police sayPolice have launched an appeal for information

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Three games, three wins - that's the task for Watford WomenChampionship survival for the Hornets now depends on them winning their last three games of the season.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Tourist helicopter crash in the Alps kills three as three rescued survivors taken to hospital...Terrifying moment deadly avalanche sweeps down Swiss mountain killing US teen and two adults at top Alpine ski resort

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Swiss Alps helicopter crash kills three people and injures three moreThe helicopter skidded off its landing zone.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Tourist helicopter crash in the Alps leaves three dead: Three survivors rescued and taken to...Three people including an American teenager were killed in a huge avalanche in Switzerland on Easter Monday, police have confirmed.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Tourist helicopter crash in the Alps leaves three dead: Three survivors rescued and taken to...Three people including an American teenager were killed in a huge avalanche in Switzerland on Easter Monday, police have confirmed.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »