Three men charged with conspiracy to kill prison officer and drug-related offenses

Robert Paterson, 44, Sean McGregor, 42, and Donald Stone, 39, are accused of conspiring to kill HMP Edinburgh officer Ian Duff between November 2022 and February 2023. They communicated through conversations, texts, and social media messages. The trio met at the prison and exchanged details of the plot. They obtained a motor vehicle and firearms, sharing pictures of them. The images were examined to determine the suitable ammunition.

They contacted others to acquire ammunition of different calibres for compatibility testing. The charge includes the collection, packaging, storage, transport, and supply of controlled drugs. Stone allegedly received a motorbike course certificate without training or tests. Vehicles were arranged for drug transportation. They are also accused of assaulting and robbing drugs and equipment from others

Conspiracy Kill Prison Officer Drugs Firearms Motor Vehicle Assault Robbery

