Three Lancashire Takeaways Recognized for High Quality

Takeaways are fast, convenient and reliable. They're great if you're in a rush or don't fancy cooking, but sometimes they can get a bit of a bad reputation. The quality of the food isn't always the best, it can be delivered to you cold and sometimes, it's not as cheap as you'd quite like. However, there are some diamonds in the rough, with many takeaways in Lancashire proving themselves to be better than the rest.
In the Good Food Awards 2023/24, three takeaways in Lancashire have been recognised for their high quality, including Mega Munch in Blackburn which bagged itself a Gold Seal from the prestigious group. This is handed to establishments that receive high customer satisfaction for a total of three years, earning a mark of distinction. READ MORE: Stubbins Tandoori in Ramsbottom and Enzo's Pizza in Burnley also received a Gold Seal, boasting a prestigious and well-recognised accolade. Mega Munch, Blackburn Located on 42 Old Bank Lane, Mega Munch offers takeaway classics such as kebabs, burgers, fried chicken and garlic brea
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: leponline | Read more »
Source: LiveLancs | Read more »
Source: blogpreston | Read more »
Source: blogpreston | Read more »
Source: LiveLancs | Read more »
Source: LiveLancs | Read more »