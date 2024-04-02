Three Killed in Avalanche at Swiss Ski Resort

This is the terrifying moment a monstrous avalanche sweeps down a Swiss mountain, killing a US teen and two adults at a top Alpine ski resort. The rumbling avalanche saw three people killed and another injured on Easter Monday by the Swiss Alpine ski resort of Zermatt. It took place at about 2pm in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, reportedly above the resort and below the famous Matterhorn.

'It looked to me as if there were several people on the slope at the time of the avalanche,' a horrified witness told local outlet. Four skiers dead in avalanche on 'Hell Valley' mountains as cops launch probe. A fourth person was located injured and taken to a local hospital following a frantic search around Riffelberg with four helicopters

