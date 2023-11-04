Three injured and pet dog killed in savage attack by suspected XL Bullies

Three people have been injured and a pet dog killed in a savage attack by two suspected XL Bullies. Armed police were scrambled to the incident on a residential street in Middleport, Stoke-on-Trent, at around 9pm on Wednesday. The two devil dogs mauled the tiny Chihuahua to death and attacked members of the public who attempted to intervene. One of the three people hurt, a man in his 30s with injuries to his arms and legs, remains in hospital

. A man, 29, and a woman, 22, have been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control, Stoke-on-Trent Live reports. They have since been released on conditional bail. The attacking dogs have been "contained" and "secured", according to Staffordshire Police. A spokesperson for the force said: "Firearms officers went to Ellgreave Street following reports of a dog attack. Members of the public tried to stop two dogs, believed to be XL Bullys, who attacked a Chihuahua. "Sadly, the Chihuahua died a short time later. Two people suffered minor injuries at the scene. They did not need any hospital treatment. "A third person, a man in his 30s, suffered injuries to his arms and legs and is currently in hospital. His injuries aren’t life-threatening. "We are continuing to carry out enquiries in the area and are encouraging anyone with any information to get in touch with us." It is not the first dangerous incident involving suspected XL Bullies in the neighbourhoo

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Two 'XL Bullies' kill Chihuahua & injure three people as armed police called inArmed cops were scrambled to a residential street after two devil dogs

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Latest Gwladys Street banner unveiled as Everton stars meet Armed ForcesAhead of Saturday's Remembrance fixture between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion, members of the Armed Forces attended a special event at Finch Farm

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Man with gun arrested by armed police at petrol stationA 51-year-old is being quizzed by detectives

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

THE ATHLETİC UK: Criminal armed group in Colombia responsible for kidnapping of Luis Diaz’s parentsThe Colombian government has confirmed that the National Liberation Army (ELN, by its Spanish acronym) is responsible for the kidnapping of Luis Diaz’s parents. ELN is an armed insurgency group that has operated within the country since 1964.

Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »

TALKSPORT: Father of Luiz Diaz kidnapped by infamous Colombian armed group as his whereabouts remain unknown...Football journalist Tim Vickery shares an update on the kidnapping of Liverpool player Luis Diaz’s parents

Source: talkSPORT | Read more »

THEECONOMİST: Beefing up Poland’s armed forcesThe incoming government is set to create the biggest army in Europe

Source: TheEconomist | Read more »