Three dead after avalanche hits Swiss ski resort

At least three people have died after an avalanche hit a popular Swiss ski resort. Three bodies were found including that of a 15-year-old after the avalanche in Zermatt in the southern canton of Valais on Easter Monday. A fourth person with injuries was flown to a nearby hospital. Valais police said on Twitter that “several people were swept away” in the avalanche at about 2pm on Easter Monday.

"The deceased include a 15-year-old American, a man and a woman, whose identification has not yet been completed," Valais police confirmed. "In the case of the female victim, we do not yet have any clues as to the identity." The injured victim is a 20-year-old Swiss man, police added

