Three Britons among aid workers killed in Gaza airstrikes

Three Britons were among the seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers who died in airstrikes in Gaza carried out by the Israeli Defence Forces ( IDF ) on Monday. Israeli officials have dismissed two officers over the strikes, which were described as a “grave mistake stemming from a serious failure”.said the UK will carefully review findings of the initial IDF report into the incident released on Friday.

The incident has led to widespread calls from MPs from all major parties to end UK arms sales to Israel, as well as a letter signed by more than 600 lawyers, including former Supreme Court justices. In his column for The Daily Mail, Mr Johnson said those supporting the end of arms sales were “clamouring for us to turn our backs on the only democracy in the Middle East”. He stated that if the UK stopped arms sales, it would encourage the UK to also end their military support of Israel, therefore “willing the military defeat of Israel and the victory of Hamas”

