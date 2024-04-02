Three British Nationals Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Gaza

Three British nationals have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza. The UK has called on Israel to investigate the deaths. Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted they were killed in an unintentional strike.

Rishi Sunak expressed shock and sadness over the incident.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three Brits among seven Gaza aid workers killed as Israel admits 'unintentional' strike on innocentsThree British nationals have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza, it is understood.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

British aid worker confirmed among World Central Kitchen staff killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza:...Seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, including a British man, have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. The team from the charity and their Palestinian driver were killed in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

British aid worker confirmed among World Central Kitchen staff killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza:...Seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, including a British man, have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. The team from the charity and their Palestinian driver were killed in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Israeli Soldiers Kill Over 150 Palestinians in Gaza Hospital SiegeIsraeli soldiers have killed more than 150 Palestinians and arrested 600 people, according to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) - who are calling for urgent protections for hundreds of healthcare workers, patients and civilians sheltering and trapped following a five-day siege of a Gaza hospital.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Suspended Israeli spokesman’s response to Cameron’s Gaza comments, fact-checkedEylon Levy has been suspended from his role following his criticism of the Foreign Secretary's comments about restrictions on the flow of aid

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

An Israeli scholar explains why he no longer supports the war in GazaIt is now being run mainly for the benefit of Binyamin Netanyahu, argues David Enoch

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »