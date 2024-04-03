Three British aid workers killed in Gaza have been named - with Israel admitting the airstrike was a 'grave mistake'. John Chapman, James Kirby and James Henderson were among seven volunteers from World Central Kitchen who died after a convoy they were travelling in was hit. Israel Defence Forces said the strike did not intend to target aid workers, and a thorough investigation into the incident will be completed in the coming days.

'It was a mistake that followed a misidentification - at night, during a war, in very complex conditions. It shouldn't have happened,' an official added. Middle East latest: Israel offers condolences after 'tragic deaths' Documents seen by Sky News suggest Mr Chapman, 57, had been due to leave the Palestinian territory on the day of the fatal airstrike. All three British nationals were part of World Central Kitchen's security team - and it is believed the volunteers were helping to deliver aid that had arrived hours earlier on a ship from Cypru

