Three British aid workers among those killed in Israeli air strike

It is understood John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby were among the seven aid workers killed in an Israeli air strike on Monday. World Central Kitchen (WCK) confirmed that three of the seven aid workers killed "unintentionally" by Israel were British. WCK shared the names and images of the deceased workers in a post to social media where they were described as "heroes". The three from the UK are named in the post as James (Jim) Henderson, 33, John Chapman, 57, and James Kirby, 47.

"These 7 beautiful souls were killed by the IDF in a strike as they were returning from a full day's mission. Their smiles, laughter, and voices are forever embedded in our memories," it reads. Rishi Sunak has called the deaths "appalling" and called on Benjamin Netanyahu to "immediately investigate" them. The workers were killed while travelling in marked vehicles as part of the charity convoy on Gaza’s coastal road in Deir Balah, central Gaza, on Monday night

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Named: Three British aid workers among victims of Israeli air strike on food convoyIt is understood John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby were among the seven aid workers killed in an Israeli air strike on Monday.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Three British aid workers killed by Israeli air strike in GazaRishi Sunak said he was 'shocked and saddened' by reports of the deaths of seven aid workers on Monday night

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Three British Nationals Killed in Israeli Airstrike in GazaThree British nationals have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza. The UK has called on Israel to investigate the deaths. Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted they were killed in an unintentional strike. Rishi Sunak expressed shock and sadness over the incident.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Three Brits among seven Gaza aid workers killed as Israel admits 'unintentional' strike on innocentsThree British nationals have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza, it is understood.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Pictured: British aid worker and former special forces officer among seven aid workers killed in Israeli...One of three British nationals believed to have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza has been pictured for the first time.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

British aid worker confirmed among World Central Kitchen staff killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza:...Seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, including a British man, have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. The team from the charity and their Palestinian driver were killed in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »