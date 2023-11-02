Thousands of lives saved by ‘transformative’ drugs rollout, says NHS

The initiative was said to be ‘part of a major NHS drive to prevent ill health in the first place’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The four drugs – apixaban, dabigatran, edoxaban, and rivaroxaban – are known as direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) and are recommended to treat patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

Since January 2022, about 460,000 more people have started taking DOACs, with more than 24 million prescriptions written. Speaking ahead of the King’s Fund annual conference on Thursday, she added: “It’s outstanding news that these drugs have potentially helped save thousands of lives already and prevented many more people from suffering the serious and often debilitating effects of strokes. headtopics.com

“This incredible progress has not only been transformative for patients and their families but is another vital example of the NHS using its purchasing power to deliver the latest life-saving medicines for our patients at affordable prices for the taxpayer.”

