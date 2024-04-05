Thousands of Iranians March in Funeral Procession for Slain Guards

Thousands of Iran ians marched in a funeral procession in Tehran to mourn the seven Revolutionary Guard members killed in an airstrike on Iran 's consulate in Damascus . The protesters chanted anti-Israel and anti-America slogans, expressing their support for Palestinians .

The march came amid fears of retaliation by Iran for the airstrike that killed 12 people, including a member of Hezbollah.

