Thousands of Iranians March in Funeral Procession for Slain Guards

Thousands of Iran ians marched in a funeral procession in Tehran to mourn the seven Revolutionary Guard members killed in an airstrike on Iran 's consulate in Damascus . The protesters chanted anti-Israel and anti-America slogans, expressing their support for Palestinians .
The march came amid fears of retaliation by Iran for the airstrike that killed 12 people, including a member of Hezbollah.
Iran Funeral Procession Revolutionary Guard Airstrike Consulate Damascus Palestinians Anti-Israel Anti-America Retaliation
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »