Thousands may be missing out on claiming £218 per week in Pension Credit

The Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) has issued a warning that thousands might be missing out on claiming £218 per week in Pension Credit . Despite the fact that 1.4 million households are already receiving this support, it's believed many more are entitled but not claiming. Pension Credit serves as a non-taxable income supplement for UK retirees, ensuring their weekly earnings reach at least £218.15 for single individuals and £332.95 for couples.

In light of the upcoming state pension increase in April, the DWP has advised: "With pension credit you could get additional financial help, plus other support including a free TV Licence for over 75s," according to a tweet reported by Birmingham Live

