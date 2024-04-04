Thousands Face Tax Demands as Employers Fail to Pay

Tens of thousands of people are facing crippling tax demands from HMRC for tax their employers failed to pay. It's an injustice that has been compared with the Horizon scandal. At least 23 victims have taken - or attempted to take - their own lives. For the first time, two of those who tried to end their lives have shared their story with Sky News. This story contains references to suicide that readers may find distressing. 'I went for a drink.

And I don't remember - I know why I did it - but I don't remember making the decision to do it. 'The next thing I truly remember is waking up in St Thomas' Hospital with a dislocated shoulder and blood all over my face. Because I stepped in front of a minicab.' In the depths of his depression, this felt like the most sensible decision in the world to Mark*. For several years, he had been receiving letters from HMRC demanding he pay tax that his employers failed to pa

'I stepped in front of a minicab': The devastating impact of crippling tax demands from HMRCTens of thousands of people across the country are facing crippling tax demands from HMRC for tax their employers did not pay. Sky News' Gurpreet Narwan speaks to those who have been financially and psychologically affected by the Loan Charge.

