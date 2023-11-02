This streaming platform has people earning 5 figures from their living room

Violinist Hannah Woolmer says using Lounges.tv has helped her tap into a global fanbase People are making thousands of pounds from the comfort of their living rooms and gaining legions of fans via a new streaming platform, Lounges.tv. With an added boost of cred, the platform has the backing of entertainment industry icon Simon Cowell, who knows a thing or two about unearthing stars.

tv is more than just a streaming platform; it’s a launch pad for the artists and creators of tomorrow. This platform places a spotlight on the exclusive content of rising stars, offering them a chance to have their talents recognised and rapidly rewarded. Cowell, who famously discovered artists such as One Direction, Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, and Labrinth, understands the transformative power of the platform and his involvement underscores the game-changing potential of it. Lounges.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MetroUK »

The Finals criticised by actors and designers for use of AI commentator voiceoversEd has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people. Read more ⮕

Deltarune release strategy altered, will be available to purchase soonerEd has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people. Read more ⮕

The Carbon Trust urges games industry to be consistent and transparent in its carbon emission reportingEd has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people. Read more ⮕

Police officers hurt as fireworks launched at people in Birmingham city centreNine people are arrested after the disorder on Tuesday by groups of people, police say. Read more ⮕

Shenmue creator has considered Yakuza 0-style prequel to continue seriesEd has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people. Read more ⮕

New 3D platformer Sonic Dream Team announced by SegaEd has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people. Read more ⮕