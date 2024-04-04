This Morning star Rylan Clark signs up to celebrity dating app Raya

This Morning star Rylan Clark has reportedly signed up to celebrity dating app Raya , three years after his split from husband, Dan Neal. The 35 year old TV presenter is said to have joined the membership-based app, which has been linked to various celebrities over the years. It's been suggested that the BBC Radio 2 host won't be "rushing into anything" though.
The Celebrity Big Brother winner, whose real name is Ross, is said to have used his stage name Rylan and listed his job as 'TV presenter' in his profile. It's been reported that his interests are listed as 'television, gym and swimming'. It's further been claimed that Rylan - who rose to fame on the X Factor back in 2012 - describes himself as 'decent' on the app and that he has put his profile song as All Saints' chart-topper Pure Shores. His profile is said to include various photos, including one of him shirtless on holiday, reports the Mirror. OK! has reached out to Rylan's representatives for commen
