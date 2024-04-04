This Morning's Sian Welby admits giving up alcohol during pregnancy is harder than expected

This Morning's Sian Welby has admitted that giving up alcohol is "so much harder than expected" during her pregnancy. The 37 year old This Morning and Capital Breakfast Show star is expecting her first child with fiancé Jake Beckett. Before two becomes three, the couple are enjoying a sun-soaked babymoon in Tenerife . Sian has been sharing plenty of snaps and videos from their trip, including their luxury accommodation which features a swim-up river which looks like something out of a dream.

They even got their very own floating breakfast delivered via the water. But drinking alcohol is one thing Sian can't do on the trip, however, her partner Jake has indulged in a glass of wine or two. Sian shared a snap of him with a wine glass, with the camera angle making it look as big as his head. She said: “Not drinking on his holiday is so much harder than I expected

Sian Welby Alcohol Pregnancy Babymoon Tenerife

