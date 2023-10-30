This Morning legend finally returns after Holly and Phil exit

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Rylan Clark made a triumphant return to This Morning to brighten our Monday morning and viewers are already wanting more. The beloved presenter hasn’t been on the famous blue sofa in that role for 14 months, but he was back in business on the ITV daytime show to kick off the week alongside Josie Gibson.

‘She’s hobbling about in her little leg brace, she went to the post office, she’s doing alright… She’s been really good and I know she’s watching today!’ This Morning is in need of two presenters after Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s exits (Picture: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock) Rylan’s return comes amid a turbulent time for This Morning after Phillip, 61, quit in May when he admitted to an ‘unwise but not illegal’ affair with a younger employee, while Holly, 42, also stepped down...

