This Maldives honeymoon hotspot was the perfect base for my Mission Impossible-style adventure holiday

Whenever the Maldives popped up in conversation, I automatically associated the white sandy islands, water huts and crystal clear Indian Ocean with loved-up couples celebrating their honeymoon or anniversary.

Inside, the room was complete with a large bed, a sofa, a table and chairs and a double sink. Aside from the usual amenities, what set the room apart was the outdoor shower, where you can soak up the sounds of the waves hitting the stilts of your hut and the sunrays filtering through the slats of the wood.I didn't intend to spend much time inside though, considering the endless views of the shallow waters that beckoned through double doors at the end of the bed.

After a quick refresher course at the house reef, I was itching to get out on the boat to see some of the diverse marine life the North Ari Atoll is known for. Turtles were at the top of my bucket list, but the professionals at Blue Tribe (the dive school at Constance Moofushi) expertly led us to much more.

Speaking as a lifelong shark avoider, I can say with confidence that it is an experience not to be missed, especially if visiting famous sites such as Maaya Thila and Fish Head is on the cards. For those less interested in learning to dive, you can still get your fix of sea life by heading on one of the boat excursions, with dolphins and whale shark outings available, depending on the time of year.

Other treatments on offer include body scrubs and wraps, facials, manicures and waxing, plus facilities such as a steam room, a sauna, and hot and cold plunge pools.After working up an appetite, freshly made curries, noodles, laksas and salads are just some of the buffet options on offer at Manta, Constance Moofushi and Jahaz, Constance Halaveli.

