This Day in Madness: When Joe B. Hall and Bob Knight renewed their feud

(Editor’s note: Bob Knight .) LEXINGTON, Ky. — Joe B. Hall is 91, which is worth noting because while his faculties haven’t faded in the least, his filter certainly has. Hall won national championships as a player and a coach at Kentucky, which is worth noting now because he calls a win over in a regional final 45 years ago the best of his life. Advertisement “A most pleasurable memory,” Hall says, giggling. “Number one, easily. Oh, my God, I about lost my mind, I was so happy.

Indiana’s tank inside, 6-foot-11 Kent Benson, tried to carry the Hoosiers with 33 points and 23 rebounds, but the Wildcats refused to let anyone else beat them – and neutralized Benson down the stretch with freshman forwards Rick Robey and Mike Phillips. Those two played just 30 minutes between them but combined for 20 points and 10 boards. The game was tied at halftime, 44-all, but Kentucky led by as many as eight after intermission.

