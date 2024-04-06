Thirsk: A Conservative Town in North Yorkshire

Having lived in Harrogate before moving down south, she like many in Yorkshire felt the pull to return, with Thirsk changing less than other places in North Yorkshire . Harrogate is now too “up itself” she says, with people across the countryside realising that they can actually get down to London in two and a half hours. 'Thirk’s small c conservative, with farming and racing folk,” she says.
“I'd be surprised if it was ever anything other than Conservative, the farmers won't vote green as they'll make them do things they don't want to.' Thirsk, though only just one part of the massive seat, is doing well, as are many market towns in North Yorkshire. The town centre is heaving on a Tuesday morning, with the swathe of independent shops in stark contrast to many other highstreets in the country. Locals are chatting merilly, discussing their plans or talking about local horses that ran in the Cheltenham race
Thirsk North Yorkshire Conservative Farming Racing Market Town Independent Shops
