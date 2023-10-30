Third man guilty of robbery at Mark Cavendish's Essex home

A third man has been found guilty of robbing elite cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta of their high-value watches in a knifepoint raid at their home.

A balaclava-clad gang, armed with large knives, threatened the couple in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021.Jo Jobson, 27, has been found guilty of two counts of robbery by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He handed himself in at a police station in June, 18 months after officers first issued a photo appeal identifying him as a suspect. Mr Cavendish, originally from the Isle of Man, is the all-time joint record holder for Tour de France stage wins, and he headtopics.com

Man Found Guilty of Robbery at Essex HomeJo Jobson, 27, was found guilty of robbing a couple's home in Essex and stealing high-value watches. Two other men involved in the robbery were previously jailed. The victims are considering selling their home due to the ongoing fear caused by the incident. Read more ⮕