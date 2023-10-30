Third man found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish

Jo Jobson, 27, (right) has been found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta (Picture: PA / Essex Police) A third man has been found guilty over a robbery which saw a knife-wielding balaclava-clad gang storm into the home of an Olympic cyclist. Mark Cavendish and his wife, Peta, were threatened by the gang that burst into their home in Ongar, Essex, in November 2021. The intruders took two watches worth £700,000 by luxury Swiss watch-maker Richard Mille.

Two men were jailed over the robbery in February, with Jobson voluntarily handing himself in some 18 months after police first named him a suspect. After turning himself in at Chelmsford Police Station, Jobson, of no fixed address, denied two counts of robbery. But a jury returned a guilty verdict today following two days of deliberations. Got a story? Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at webnews@metro.co.uk. Or you can submit your videos and pictures here.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MetroUK »

Man found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish in knifepoint raidThe Olympian and his wife Peta were robbed of their high-value watches in a knifepoint raid at their home in November 2021. Read more ⮕

Toby Roberts Becomes First British Male Climber to Earn Olympic Quota PlaceTeenager Toby Roberts has become the first British male climber to secure an Olympic quota place by winning the European qualification event in France. Roberts, 18, achieved this feat in his first senior season, also winning World Cup gold in lead and boulder. Read more ⮕

UK Athletics Appoints Peter Eriksson as New Olympic Head CoachIn 2012, UK Athletics appointed Peter Eriksson as their new Olympic head coach, succeeding Charles van Commenee. Eriksson aimed to exceed Team GB's success in the 2012 Olympics but left the role after eight months. Britain went on to win seven athletics medals in Rio. Read more ⮕

UK Athletics Appoints Peter Eriksson as New Olympic Head CoachSwede Peter Eriksson becomes the new Olympic head coach for UK Athletics, succeeding Charles van Commenee. Eriksson aims to surpass Team GB's success in the 2012 Olympics and lead a 'golden generation' to future victories. However, he leaves the role after eight months, while Britain goes on to win seven athletics medals in Rio. Read more ⮕

Newcastle United in Great Form, Third in Premier League Form TableNewcastle United is currently third in the Premier League form table, with four wins, two draws, and no defeats. They have scored nineteen goals and conceded four. This puts them in a great position as they prepare to face Arsenal. Read more ⮕

Brentford Beats Chelsea for the Third Season in a RowBrentford continues their winning streak against Chelsea with a 4-1 victory at Stamford Bridge. Despite Chelsea's spending spree, Brentford has proven to be a formidable opponent, scoring eight goals and conceding only once in their last three visits. Read more ⮕