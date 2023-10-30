Third man convicted of robbing Mark Cavendish and his wife at knifepoint

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

A third man has been convicted today of robbing Mark Cavendish and his model wife Peta of watches in a knifepoint raid at their Essex home. The Olympic cyclist was beaten and threatened to be stabbed in front of his three-year-old son during the violent raid in which the masked gang are believed to have been after a £2 million sapphire Richard Mille watch he was loaned for an awards ceremony. The balaclava-clad gang, armed with large knives, threatened the couple and took two Richard Mille watches worth a total of £700,000 at 2.30am on November 27, 2021. In February, two men were jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court for their role in the robbery in Ongar, Essex. Jo Jobson today was convicted at Chelmsford Crown Court on two counts of robbery following a trial. The 27-year-old, of no fixed abode, handed himself in at Chelmsford Police Station in June of this year, 18 months after police first issued a photo appeal identifying him as a suspect. He was remanded in custody until Wednesday when he is due to be sentence

