Third man charged in connection with Greenock death

A third man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Greenock . Michael Beaton, 35, was found with serious injuries in the town's Drumfrochar Road at around 7.20pm on Sunday, November 26 last year. The dad was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment but died just hours later. Officers have now arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the incident. He is due to appear in court today (April 5).

READ MORE: Glasgow 'monster' pot hole could be biggest in city as it 'swallows' cans and traffic cones READ MORE: Glasgow family grieve loss of 'beautiful' baby son after taking him to hospital with temperature Police previously launched a murder probe into the death and appealed for the public's help in tracing a white Audi Q2 which was believed to have been involved. Alexander McQuillan, 25, previously appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court charged with murde

Greenock Death Charged Man Injuries Court Murder Probe

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

