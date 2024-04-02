Third arrest made in fatal collision in Brierfield

Officers investigating a fatal collision in Brierfield have made a third arrest. A BMW M5 struck a pedestrian before colliding with a wall near a bus stop on Colne Road at around 8.30pm on Sunday. A man in his 50s was found unresponsive when emergency services arrived. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. A 34-year-old man from Brierfield was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on Monday.

A 28-year-old man from Brierfield and a 40-year-old man from Manchester were previously arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. All three men were later released on bail pending further enquiries. Sgt Martin Wilcock, of our Road Policing Unit, said: 'This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are still very much with his loved ones. 'Although we have now arrested three people, our investigation is very much ongoing

