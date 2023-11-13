Thieves Target Glasgow's Blue Lagoon, Stealing Tips and Cash

Glasgow's Blue Lagoon has been targeted by thieves who have rifled through employees' coats, pilfered tips and stolen cash from tills on multiple occasions. CCTV footage shows the various incidents, with a number of the popular chippy's venues singled out. The first incident occurred on July 11 at Gordon Street when staff had more than £100 of tips stolen.

Since then, there have been three separate incidents this month, with staff's wallets stolen from the Gordon Street shop on November 5, cash taken from the till in Argyle Street on November 7 on and Queen Street staff's belongings searched and tips stolen on November 10. Blue Lagoon director Alessandro Varese is desperate to put a stop to the incidents, particularly those that deliberately target staf

