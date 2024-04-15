Thief Banned from Nottinghamshire Shops After Stealing Cheese and Meat

A thief has been banned from a Nottinghamshire town's Co-op, B&M , and Home Bargains after raiding shops for cheese and meat. Kelly Freestone , 40, plagued Beeston's shops after being released from prison on March 25, 2024. CCTV filmed Freestone entering the Co-op on Wilmot Lane on April 5, where she filled her basket with packs of cheese and left without paying. Freestone, formerly of Ribblesdale Court, Chilwell, returned the next day and took around £150 worth of meat.
Freestone was later arrested in connection with the thefts and charged. She pleaded guilty to two counts of shop theft and was jailed for six months when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 12. Poll: How worried are you about Nottingham City's Council budget proposals? Freestone was also given a three-year criminal behaviour order, banning her from entering the Co-op stores in Wilmot Lane and Queens Road in Beeston, the Co-op in Bramcote Lane, Chilwell, B&M Bargains in The Square, Beeston, Home Bargains in Queens Road, Beeston, and Savers in High Road, Beeston. PC Dean Bardill, of the Beeston neighbourhood policing team, said: “Freestone is a prolific shoplifter who continued to target local stores and breach her licence conditions
Thief Banned Nottinghamshire Shops Cheese Meat Raid Co-Op B&M Home Bargains Kelly Freestone Prison CCTV Theft Guilty Jail Criminal Behaviour Order Shoplifter
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »