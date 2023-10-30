They're back! Moment van driver begs 'please let me by' as Just Stop Oil brings traffic to a halt in...

This is the moment a van driver begs eco-zealots from Just Stop Oil to just let him past after they began to slow march outside Parliament this morning.

As the group walk down the road, a chorus of car horns can be heard being tooted as the traffic along the busy Central London road ground to a halt. Police have since confirmed they have made 15 arrests.

READ MORE: Moment Just Stop Oil eco-zealots spray orange powder over skeleton replica of the world's biggest ever dinosaur on display at the Natural History Museum Advertisement It has also written to members of the group ahead of its new campaign of protests later this month, asking to work together to 'ensure any protest activity is lawful'. headtopics.com

'We have put in a Section Seven. Officers are continuing to make arrests under Section Seven of the Public Order Act. There have been 15 arrests made.Just Stop Oil has said that all 65 members of their demonstartion have been arrested as a result of today's action.The group has vowed to march for three weeks and cause 'unprecedented disruption' to London

'That's why people are coming together from all over the UK to march day after day in London from today. Its People vs Oil! Sign up at JustStopOil.org' Consultant gastroenterologist Will Stableforth and physiotherapist Steve Fay were videoed carrying out the stunt inside the museum's 30ft-high Waterhouse Gallery, surrounded by shocked members of the public who watched on in disbelief. headtopics.com

Two protestors from the group gained entry to the new exhibit inside the world-renowned museum and began spraying the powder on the replica skeleton

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

'Huge bang' heard after reports of car crashing through bus stop into housePictures show a police cordon in place in Dukinfield Read more ⮕

Oil Demand and Acquisitions: A Clash of ForecastsExxon and Chevron's recent acquisitions spark debate on the future of oil demand, with the International Energy Agency and OPEC offering conflicting forecasts. Read more ⮕

Driver arrested after car hits pedestrians at London bus stopA man in his 20s has been arrested after a driver struck down eight people waiting at a bus stop in Aldwych, London. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, is not being treated as terror-related. The pedestrians were taken to the hospital for treatment and the driver has been taken into custody on suspicion of dangerous driving. Read more ⮕

Car Hits Pedestrians at Bus Stop in AldwychPolice officers were called to the scene after a Range Rover collided with pedestrians at a bus stop in Aldwych. Three patients were taken to major trauma centers while others were taken to local hospitals. The incident is not believed to be terror-related. Read more ⮕

Athletes Speak Out on Misconduct Hearing Over Stop and Search IncidentAthletes Bianca Williams and Ricardo dos Santos speak out following the gross misconduct hearing of five Metropolitan Police officers over their stop and search in 2020. The incident shed light on the questionable act of stop and search in the UK. The athletes were searched on suspicion of having drugs and weapons, but nothing was found. The hearing found that the officers breached professional standards of police behavior. Read more ⮕

Father's Son Killed While Trying to Stop Gunman at Bowling AlleyMichael Deslauriers II, a 51-year-old man, was shot and killed while trying to charge at the gunman at a bowling alley. His father, Michael Deslauriers Sr., confirmed the news on Facebook and mentioned that his son and a friend lost their lives while trying to stop the shooter. Deslauriers Sr. expressed his grief and stated that it was the hardest news for a father to share. Read more ⮕