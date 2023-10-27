'There was a loud shattering noise and then my head was painted in blood'

An elderly couple have spoken of their trauma after a section of a bus shelter collapsed on them - leaving the wife covered in blood and glass shards.

“I’ve never had a bump like it in my life - the pain was terrible,” she said. “There was a loud shattering noise and putting my hand to my head it was painted in blood. I was frightened to death. I was thinking good god, what has happened?”

Until suddenly, a sudden bang erupted as the notice board collapsed onto Mr Pritchard and the glass exploded onto Doris - leaving hundreds of fragments of glass in her head, clothes and even her bra. “Doris had shouted in pain protecting her head with her hand and when pulled away her hair was coated in blood. Inspecting she had so many glass shards in her head.” headtopics.com

Thankfully, the bus driver dropped the couple as close to the doctors as possible where the pair were tended to. “For three days it was very painful,” he said. “I’ve got a restricted movement in my neck and the metal frame hit my vertebrate - it's very sore. Though the pain subsided more, it's not gone.”

“Whenever I remember the incident it makes me feel faint and queasy. I’ve burst into tears a few times now,” she said. “We only felt it was safe because there were other passengers sitting down under the shelter and we were reassured given it wasn’t cordoned off.” headtopics.com

Howard Hartley, TfGM’s Head of Asset and Facilities Management, said: “Transport for Greater Manchester is committed to ensuring anyone using public transport has a safe journey. We recognise this must have been a painful and alarming experience for the couple concerned and wish them both a speedy recovery.

