There is 'opportunity' in the wake of HS2 scrapping, says Andy Burnham

The scrapping of HS2 has left Greater Manchester with an ‘opportunity’, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has told council bosses.

Mr Burnham shared his hopes for a new railway line between Liverpool and Manchester as well as a new station at Manchester Airport and an underground station at Piccadilly.

"We don't consider it acceptable the way the city region was treated with that abrupt decision (to cancel the northern stretch of HS2). "At this stage we would keep our ambitions in place for a station at Manchester Airport and an underground station at Piccadilly."

Turning to issues more local to Greater Manchester, Salford City Mayor, Paul Dennett took the floor as he addressed a ‘humanitarian crisis’ happening right now in the area - homelessness. The deputy mayor for Greater Manchester put the blame firmly at the door of the government for why there is huge strain being felt in local authority homelessness services.

Under the homelessness strategy, 300 new units of "move-on" accommodation will be brought into the Rough Sleeper Accommodation programme (591 secured sites already across GM) and develop the Ethical Lettings Agency model. The 'Bed Every Night' scheme will also continue to be supported by the mayoral team, Mr Dennett said.

