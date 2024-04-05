Theo Walcott names fixtures that could spell doom for Liverpool's title chances

Theo Walcott has named the four fixtures that could spell doom for Liverpool as they battle Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title. Liverpool have moved back to the top of the table following a 3-1 win over bottom of the league Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday night.

Just three points separate the three title contenders but things could look very different after this weekend with the Reds set to travel to arch-rivals Manchester United, where they lost 4-3 just a few weeks ago in the FA Cup. Jurgen Klopp’s side must also contend with a home clash against Tottenham – one of only two clubs to have beaten them in the league this season – in May. Yet, Arsenal icon Walcott believes there is a trickier test for Liverpool on the horizon, one that could prove pivotal to their title chance

