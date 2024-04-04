Theatre censorship in Britain: A history and the new legislation

One month ago, the playwright Edward Bond died at the age of 89. Obituaries will tell you that Bond was a pivotal figure in 'the abolition of censorship' in British theatre. He depicted the social alienation inspired by poverty with a brutality that horrified audiences. The liberal outrage caused by his prosecution led to a backlash so strong that the office of the Lord Chamberlain, which once censored British plays, was abolished by 1968.

Since then, in theory, theatre censorship has not existed in Britain. Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has shown a longstanding political commitment to including theatre in hate speech laws. The new legislation, which came into law this week, would have you think that this new legislation only involves JK Rowling and the vexed question of who gets to be called a woman

Theatre Censorship British Theatre Edward Bond Legislation JK Rowling

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Town shop scoops crown for one of best pork pies in BritainOne of the judges said AE Chamber's pie was superb

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

One million adults smoke menthol-flavored cigarettes in Britain despite ban: StudyOne in seven adults who smoke in Great Britain report using menthol-flavored cigarettes despite UK legislation that aimed to curb their use, according to a new study by UCL (University College London) researchers.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Pretty village 'with lots going on under the surface' is one of Britain's bestIt's described as a 'best of both worlds' village with three brilliant pubs and lots for families too

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Leeds United one of nine teams 'chasing League One starlet' as Tottenham eye former Whites targetAll the latest news as Leeds United take a break from Championship action

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

The tiny one-carriage UK train named one of the world’s most amazing rail routes ...File photo dated 09/10/19 of British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport. The owner of British Airways has notched up record annual earnings after cashing in on the bounce back in global travel demand. International Airlines Group (IAG) reported underlying operating profits of 3.5 billion euros (¿3 billion) for 2023, nearly three times the 1.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

This UK city was incredible in 80s but now has 'atmosphere of misery'It's been crowned one of the most depressing places in Britain.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »