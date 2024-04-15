The Worst Place to Store Bananas in the Kitchen

Bananas are usually stored in fruit bowls - but this is actually one of the worst places to keep them in the kitchen to stop them from spoiling. Food expert Katherine Kyle, founder of Magical Life Fruit, has shared that one of the storage "secrets" that "nobody tells you" is that bananas should always be kept away from other fruit. She explained: "Keep your bananas separate from all other fruits including other ripe bananas.

"Fruits let off ethylene gas when they are ripening, so keeping ripe fruit with unripe fruit will cause the unripe fruit to ripen more quickly." Ethylene gas is a hormone found in certain fruits that helps them grow, but it can also speed up the ripening process if lots of ethylene-producing fruits are stored together, reports the Express. READ MORE: Amazon's 50p cleaning buy that works in seconds and is 'quite literally magic' READ MORE: Hidden derelict cottage with links to the Titanic How to store bananas to keep them fresher for longer: Bananas produce ethylene gas from their stems. If you wish to keep them from turning brown then one of the most effective methods is to simply cover them up. Katherine said: "The main way in which bananas ripen is by releasing gasses from the stems. So if you cover up the stems, you're able to slow down the ripening process." All you need to do is break apart the bananas so they are no longer bunched together and then wrap the steps in clingfil

