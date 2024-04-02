The White Company Offers Half Price on Loch Grooming Gift Set

The White Company are renowned for their luxury home goods so when they have a sale, it's well worth taking a look. While their official mid-season sale has ended, the premium retailer has reduced the price of many items on their site with one deal in particular catching the eye of fragrance fans. Typically priced at £50, the Loch Grooming Gift Set has been knocked down to £25, meaning shoppers can nab the Loch Eau de Toilette, body wash, shampoo and conditioner for half price.

The Loch Eau de Toilette costs £35 alone, so this money-saving deal is an impressive offer. Inspired by the ruggedness of the Highlands, The White Company's Loch scent is a combination of spicy black pepper and warming sandalwood with rich cashmere musk and a hint of amber. Described by the brand as 'woody and rugged', it would work for both day and evening wear. Rated a

