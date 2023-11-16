The Use of 'Bad Math' in Poetry

I've never been good at math. After nearly failing algebra in high school, I chose to attend a liberal arts college in part. Even now I'm sometimes criticized for using 'bad math' - unrealistic statistics - in the poem I'm most known for, 'Good Bones.' In that poem I wrote, 'The world is at least fifty percent terrible' and 'For every bird there is a stone thrown at a bird.' For the record, I realize there aren't an equal number of birds and rocks on this planet.
I'm well aware that though the world often seems terrible, it's not a precise mathematical ratio. I'm a poet, not a mathematician. But each time 'Good Bones' goes viral, typically after a tragedy, the literalists make their presence known in the comments: 'You need to take a math class! These ratios are impossible!' After the song 'Yesterday' was released, did anyone complain to Paul McCartney, 'You're not half the man you used to be! That's impossible! You're still a whole person!' I doubt it. Still, feeling less than whole - particularly in one's grief - is a pervasive metaphor
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GlamourMagUK | Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
F365: 16 Conclusions from Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal: A bad day for goalkeepers apart from Aaron RamsdaleFootball365 journalist.
Source: F365 | Read more »