The Urgency of Keeping Global Temperature Rises Below 1.5 Degrees

The best scientific minds that we have tell us that if we don’t keep human induced global temperature rises below 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels then we will reach a tipping point. After that, changes will happen which no one can put right. The problems that are happening right now are serious enough. Locally we’ve seen fresh flooding misery in places like the lower Rother Valley. Internationally the chaos has been worse.

In Mexico a category five hurricane recently wrecked 90 per cent of the buildings in the city of Acapulco where one million people live. Sober minded objective scientists tell us that these are small scale early signs of what is coming but if we stick to the plan to hit net zero by 2050 then we might be able to live with the problems. Provided we spend a lot of money on flood defences and fire-fighting. And work hard on food security. If we exceed their targets and go above 1.5 degrees, the consequences will be irreversible and catastrophic





The Yorkshire Post » / 🏆 39. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

King Charles Warns of Urgency in Addressing AI RisksKing Charles emphasizes the need for urgent action in addressing the risks associated with the rapid evolution of AI. He highlights the potential benefits of AI in healthcare but also stresses the importance of combatting significant risks. The King calls for international coordination and collaboration to ensure the safety and security of this evolving technology.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

A resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict must be found with the utmost urgencyLes Howell, Hull.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s extension gives Bucks time, but championship urgency remainsAntetokounmpo's deal gives the Bucks some time to gel with a new coach and point guard. But the goal remains the same: win another title.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Erik ten Hag decision vs Sheffield United proved he's keeping Man Utd promiseMan United have a crucial Champions League match on Tuesday when they face FC Copenhagen in their third group game.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Residents in Preston overwhelmingly back keeping alleygatesAlleygates in Preston Preston’s alleygates will remain in place after residents overwhelmingly backed retaining them. Preston City Council recently car

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »

Keeping your car too warm may spark £5k fine due to 'little-known' ruleThe little-known Rule 237 of The Highway Code not only ensures a pleasant driving experience but also helps avoid drowsiness, which is vital for road safety

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »