The unseen Rangers boss Philippe Clement touch of class after Sparta draw

Philippe Clement's classy gesture towards friend turned Sparta Prague adversary Brian Priske has been shared on social media.

Rangers shared the spoils with the Czech giants on the pitch as Clement's first Europa League game in charge at Ibrox ended all square. It leaves the Light Blues in a comfortable yet challenging position on four points in a hotly-contested group, with Sparta on the same tally and group leaders Real Betis leading the way on six points after three games. Aris Limassol, who stung a then Rangers side led by interim boss Steven Davis sit at the bottom but just one behind Clement's side.

And while the new Belgian coach is promising to drive up Rangers' standards on and off the field, the 49-year-old took the time to embrace his old pal and team mate after the drab draw. Priske was being interviewed by ESPN and was quizzed on his relationship with the man at the Ibrox helm, with Clement stood watching as the cameras were rolling. headtopics.com

Priske said when asked if 0-0 was the 'perfect' result for their friendship, he said: "In some aspects, yeah. I think right now we can still talk to each other. I'm happy to see Philippe again, I'm sure Rangers fans will see some good stuff. He's only been there a few weeks, he will be pushing. He's done a great job in Belgium and France, I'm sure he will do it in Scotland.The pair then embraced and exchanged words as the cameras caught the nice interaction.

