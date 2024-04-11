The Unhealthy Component of a Fry-Up You Should Avoid, According to Experts

Tucking into a delicious fry-up is undoubtedly a tasty way to start the day, but it's no surprise that it's certainly not the healthiest. A full Scottish usually consists of square sausage, eggs, black pudding, beans, mushrooms, or anything else you fancy adding - there are plenty of different components to choose from and there aren't really any rules on what you can include.

However, when it comes to your health, experts say there are a few things you should consider leaving off your plate as they could pose some dangerous risks. Daniel Herman, nutritionist and founder of Bio-Synergy, recently chatted to the Express to discuss which components of your fry-up you should ditch first if you're concerned about your health. One of his major concerns is fried bread, which he recommended switching for a healthier alternative. “Probably the best item to leave off the menu/plate is the fried bread,” he said. “Fried bread is made by frying sliced bread in butter until it becomes crispy and golden brown. While it may be delicious, fried bread is highly unhealthy for several reasons.” This tasty yet unhealthy snack is high in calories and saturated fat, low in essential nutrients and can increase your risk for deadly cardiovascular disease. Daniel said: “Fried bread is typically soaked in butter, which significantly increases its calorie content, contributing to the risk of weight gain and obesit

