The Unenviable Task of Being a VAR Official in a Crucial Football Match

Gaze fixated upon a computer screen, a tight deadline to meet, and the horrifying inevitability that your stance won't be unanimously accepted. This weekend, the whistler will be in the unenviable position of head VAR official for Rangers against Celtic . It's a thankless task in any fixture, never mind a crucial title encounter with a television audience in the millions.
Much has been made of John Beaton's appointment as referee for the contest - but I'd wager he'd rather be the man in the middle than the man with the microphone. Sure, it all appears fairly straightforward when the occasion of half-time or full-time analysis rolls around - but constant checks over every last incident throughout 90 minutes? No thanks. That's not in slight to suggest Beaton will have it easy with 50,000 offering instant feedback on his decisions at Ibrox - or the nowadays inescapable critiquing of his calls which can rumble on for week
VAR Football Referee Rangers Celtic Pressure Criticism
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »
Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »