The Underrated Function of Black Dots on Car Windscreens

When buying a car, you often look at the main features such as cruise control, boot space and how it drives. However, motorists rarely look at the windscreen, so it's no wonder a new revelation has caught the attention of drivers. If you look at your windows, there are seemingly decorative little black dots - but they're not just for show. In fact, they serve a crucial function.
The small black dots adorning the edges of car windscreens, known as 'frits' or dot matrices, are often found alongside a solid black band encircling the glass. Specialists at Autoglaze have revealed that these 'underrated' dots play a significant role in temperature regulation, helping to reduce optical distortion, also known as lensing. The specialist explained: 'This happens when the frit band (the solid black one) heats up much faster than the windscreen's glass, creating an optical distortion that makes either straight lines look curved or bowed inwards toward the centre.' These dots are important in mitigating this effect, reports the Express, ensuring drivers have a clear and undistorted view when driving by 'dissipating the heat and spreading it out evenly'. Max Auto Glass elaborated on the purpose of these black dots, saying: 'It provides a rougher surface for the adhesive sealant to stick to since this part of the windshield is the contact point between the glass and the vehicle's frame
Car Windscreen Black Dots Frits Dot Matrices Temperature Regulation Optical Distortion Lensing Heat Dissipation Adhesive Sealant
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »