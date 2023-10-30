The UK Awards 27 New North Sea Oil And Gas Licenses

The North Sea Transition Authority NSTA, the oil and gas industry regulator, awarded on Monday 27 new licenses in the first batch of the latest licensing rounds, awarding areas with the potential to go into production more quickly than others. The UK launched the 33rd Oil and Gas Licensing Round in October last year, with 931 blocks and part-blocks made available for application. NSTA has received 115 applications from 76 companies for 258 blocks or part blocks.

Earlier this month, London’s High Court dismissed a legal challenge by environmental groups that attacked the UK’s new licenses for oil and gas production in court, claiming the government hasn’t properly reviewed the emissions from burning the fossil fuels. The two climate campaign groups, Greenpeace and Uplift, have challenged the UK government’s decision to award new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea, claiming the cabinet failed to properly check “the damage it will do to the climate.

