The Twisted Quest in Fallout 3

People will tell you the strangest and best parts of Bethesda RPGs are the sidequests, and sometimes that's true. (It certainly was in Oblivion.) But one of the most Wild Wasteland moments in Fallout 3 is part of the main storyline, sitting right there on the critical path., PC Gamer writers pick an aspect of PC gaming that they love and write about why it's brilliant. This week, Jody appreciates Fallout 3 at its most twisted. Your quest in Fallout 3 is to find your dad, Liam Neeson.

It's a better hook for an open world game than the search for your son in Fallout 4, because everyone knows Liam Neeson can take care of himself. Bouncing across the Capital Wasteland, you're free to take your time—fight fire ants, help an inexplicably Canadian lady research her book—safe in the knowledge you can return to Dad Quest later on. You finally track the deadbeat down to Vault 112, where you expect some kind of dungeon crawl, maybe a fight with some mutants or remnant Vault dwellers. You find something else entirel





🏆 25. pcgamer » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meta VR Headsets: Should You Buy Quest 2 or Meta Quest 3?Meta has launched its VR headsets at their best ever prices. Should you buy the Quest 2 or the Meta Quest 3? The Quest 3 offers better graphics, more power, and improved mixed-reality capabilities. Check out the best deals for both headsets this Black Friday and decide which one is best for you.

Source: techradar - 🏆 25. / 66,528 Read more »

Modder converts entire Fallout New Vegas map to Fallout 4's engineLiv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 25. / 66,528 Read more »

Hollyoaks shocks with another twisted turn in Romeo and Peri storyHuge.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 25. / 66,528 Read more »

Dragon Quest Announcement Teased by Square Enix ProducerFans speculate that a Dragon Quest announcement is on the way after Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito teases a 'fun recording session' on Twitter. A photo of Saito's script reveals a hidden name, possibly Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii, and a date in December. The nature of the announcement, whether it's Dragon Quest 12 or the English-language release of Dragon Quest 10, remains uncertain.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 25. / 66,528 Read more »

Tom Daley’s Oscar-winning husband ‘twisted woman’s wrist very hard at nightclub’Olympic diver Tom Daley was seen arriving with husband Dustin Lance Black for a trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London on Wednesday, where Black is accused of assaulting a woman in a London nightclub.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 25. / 66,528 Read more »

Dustin Lance Black twisted Teddy Edwardes's wrist very hard, court hearsScreenwriter Dustin Lance Black is on trial accused of assaulting BBC Three presenter Teddy Edwardes.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 25. / 66,528 Read more »