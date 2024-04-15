The Trend of Egg Chairs Continues in 2024

The arrival of spring means that we're all preparing our outdoor space s for the months of socialising and relaxing when the sunshine arrives. And egg chairs , those literal cocoons of comfort for both indoors and garden, are a major decor trend that has lasted season after season – and that includes 2024. It's not a surprise egg chairs are still trending. They're both stylish and functional, instantly creating a cosy spot to relax that also adds visual interest to your space.

If you’re looking to swing into the decor trend, too, by adding this Instagrammable touch to your outdoor space, there's never been a better time to make your garden look welcoming and snug because Amazon, Dunelm, Asda and so many more retailers have great options for egg chairs, whether swing-style or standing.We're so inspired that we looked high and low for the best egg chairs out there that you can shop online, and also have some expert advice to help you choose the perfect egg chair for your home. (And don't worry - we'll let you know if and when the viral egg chairs from Aldi and Lidl come back for this year!) So keep reading to find out where you can find the perfect egg chair for your at-home oasis, no matter what you're looking for: swing egg chairs with stands included, hammock-style rope egg chairs, fixed egg chairs, and even double egg chairs for twice the comfor

